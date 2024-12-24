Nita Ambani's gigantic diamond ‘boulder’ earrings leave US influencer in awe, says ‘feel sorry for her ears’

Nita Ambani is not just a prominent businesswoman but also a true fashion icon, celebrated for her stunning couture ensembles and luxurious jewels. Recently, at the launch of the NMACC Arts Cafe in Mumbai, Nita turned heads with a stylish look paired with opulent diamond jewellery that truly embodied 'grandeur.' Nita Ambani showcased stunning diamond jewellery, impressing influencer Julia Chafe.(Instagram)

Her dazzling jewels caught the attention of American influencer and jewellery expert Julia Chafe, who recently shared a reel on her Instagram, mesmerised by Nita's exquisite pieces and providing details on her luxe accessories. (Also read: Nita Ambani's large bow blouse for Ambani cafe launch proves she's the mother of luxury fashion. Price tag says it all )

Nita Ambani's diamond jewellery impresses US influencer

Julia captioned the reel, "#NitaAmbani MASSIVE DIAMONDS 💎 #Ambani #AmbaniFamily" while in the video, she humorously commented, “I'm genuinely starting to feel bad for Mrs. Ambani's ears. Imagine holding up two boulders with your hand all day, now think about putting four boulders on your ears all day, blink twice if you need help.”

She went on to say, "Perhaps the most violently iconic part of Mrs. Nita Ambani's earrings is the fact that these gigantic diamonds worth millions of dollars could easily scratch one another. But when you're worth over 100 billion dollars, does that even matter?"

Julia further shared, "I could talk about Isha's jewellery all day, but I want to focus on Nita's heart-shaped diamond ring because it's magnificent, and I'm a sucker for a heart." She also praised Nita's brooch, saying, "It's also so cool that she decided to wear this diamond butterfly brooch on her wrist, almost like the butterfly just landed on her. It's such a unique way to wear a brooch that I've never seen before." She added, "I'm obsessed."

About Nita Ambani's look

Nita donned a stylish white silk top from Celine with a bold bow collar at the neckline, radiating elegance. The top had a classic fit with full sleeves, enhancing its sophistication. She paired it with black straight-fit trousers, showcasing that the timeless black-and-white combo remains a fashion staple.