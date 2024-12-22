Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Isha Ambani wears prettiest pink mini dress for NMACC Arts Cafe launch, twins with adorable daughter Aadiya Shakti: Pics

BySanya Panwar
Dec 22, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Isha Ambani's custom Dolce and Gabbana look is perfect for all special occasions this holiday season. Take inspiration for your New Year's Eve 2025 outfit.

Trust Isha Ambani to steal the show with her stunning looks every single time she steps out for an event. But this time, she had competition from none other other than her cute little munchkin, Aadiya Shakti, 2. Also read | Isha Ambani's emerald suit for annual day event is quite inexpensive by Ambani family standards; you can get it for...

Isha Ambani and Aadiya Shakti wore matching custom Dolce and Gabbana dresses. (Instagram/Anaita Shroff Adajania)
Isha Ambani and Aadiya Shakti wore matching custom Dolce and Gabbana dresses. (Instagram/Anaita Shroff Adajania)

Isha's look from the NMACC Arts Cafe launch in Mumbai on Saturday is reminiscent of the Barbiecore era, and making it even more special is how her daughter wore a similar, cuter version (with an oversized pink bow and everything) of the custom Dolce and Gabbana dress.

All about Isha Ambani's pink dress

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared photos of Isha's latest look and don't be surprised if you sing 'Come on Barbie, let's go party' after seeing the pink sequin dress. It is equal parts elegant and sexy. We love that it features a boat neck and loose sleeves for extra comfort. The billionaire heiress wore shining jewellery with her dress – earrings, bracelets and a ring – and matching pink heels.

Isha's new shoulder-length hairstyle, commonly referred to as a long bob or 'lob', accentuated her striking party look. She wore minimal, glossy makeup for the Ambani event that had everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif in attendance.

Take inspiration from Isha for your NYE party look

If you've spent literal hours sifting through websites to pick a dress you can wear to ring in 2025 on December 31, Isha's latest look will hopefully make the process of shopping at least a little easier.

If you want to give sleek black dresses a miss this year, go for a dazzling party outfit covered in playful fringe and sequin appliques. It'll look fabulous styled in so many different ways, whether with heels or boots, tights or no tights — you name it. Or go for a short colourful dress with a sultry slit on the side. Complete the look with a pair of metallic platforms for a quintessential party vibe.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On