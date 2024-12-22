Isha Ambani wears prettiest pink mini dress for NMACC Arts Cafe launch, twins with adorable daughter Aadiya Shakti: Pics

Isha's look from the NMACC Arts Cafe launch in Mumbai on Saturday is reminiscent of the Barbiecore era, and making it even more special is how her daughter wore a similar, cuter version (with an oversized pink bow and everything) of the custom Dolce and Gabbana dress.

All about Isha Ambani's pink dress

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared photos of Isha's latest look and don't be surprised if you sing 'Come on Barbie, let's go party' after seeing the pink sequin dress. It is equal parts elegant and sexy. We love that it features a boat neck and loose sleeves for extra comfort. The billionaire heiress wore shining jewellery with her dress – earrings, bracelets and a ring – and matching pink heels.

Isha's new shoulder-length hairstyle, commonly referred to as a long bob or 'lob', accentuated her striking party look. She wore minimal, glossy makeup for the Ambani event that had everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif in attendance.

Take inspiration from Isha for your NYE party look

If you've spent literal hours sifting through websites to pick a dress you can wear to ring in 2025 on December 31, Isha's latest look will hopefully make the process of shopping at least a little easier.

If you want to give sleek black dresses a miss this year, go for a dazzling party outfit covered in playful fringe and sequin appliques. It'll look fabulous styled in so many different ways, whether with heels or boots, tights or no tights — you name it. Or go for a short colourful dress with a sultry slit on the side. Complete the look with a pair of metallic platforms for a quintessential party vibe.