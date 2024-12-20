Isha Ambani's emerald suit for annual day event is quite inexpensive by Ambani family standards; you can get it for...

Isha Ambani attended the annual day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai with her parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The paparazzi pictured the fashionista after the event as she left with her dad. She chose an emerald-printed kurta set for the occasion. We found the price of the ensemble, and it is quite cheap, per the Ambani family standards. Know how much it will cost you. Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

What is the price of Isha Ambani's outfit?

The kurta set is from the shelves of the contemporary homegrown designer label Seeaash. The Ambani family, including Isha, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, are known for wearing ensembles and jewellery pieces worth crores. However, Isha's kurta set is quite inexpensive by those standards. The ensemble is called the Ira Emerald Kurta Set. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹32,500.

Isha Ambani's outfit costs ₹32.5k.

More about Isha's ensemble

The rich emerald kurta set features a relaxed-fit kurta and matching pants. The Chanderi and viscose organza co-ord ensemble features a custom floral print done in yellow, white and red hues. It also features delicate embellishments done on the bodice, sleeves, the kurta hem, and the pants' borders. The gold gota patti embroidery done on the trims, a V neckline, quarter-length flared sleeves, and the straight-leg silhouette of the pants adds to its feminine beauty.

Isha styled the ensemble elegantly with minimal additions. She accessorised with dainty jhumkis and blush pink embellished block heels from Valentino. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose darkened brows, glowing skin, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes to achieve a no-makeup makeup look.

About Isha Ambani

Isha is an Indian entrepreneur and director of Reliance Jio Infocomm & Reliance Retail. She attended Yale University, where she studied Psychology and South Asian Studies. She is the eldest daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and is married to Anand Piramal. The couple are parents to twins - Krishna and Adiya.