Nita Ambani goes saree shopping in Bengaluru dressed in floral co-ord ensemble; greets people with a smile. Watch

Nita Ambani was seen in Bengaluru recently. A fan recorded Nita outside a shop in the city, dressed in a navy blue floral co-ord ensemble. The video also captured the philanthropist and businesswoman greeting the people waving at her. She did so with a smile on her face and folded hands. Let's decode what Nita wore. Nita Ambani seen in Bengaluru during a shopping spree.

Floral co-ords for a shopping spree

Nita Ambani's navy blue co-ord ensemble features a blouse and pants set. The top features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, buttoned cuffs, front button closures, a curved high-low hem, and delicate white-hued floral embroidery done all over. She wore it with matching pants decked with floral embroidery and featuring a high-ankle cut hem and a flared silhouette.

She styled the simple ensemble with block heels, dainty earrings, a watch, and a bracelet. With her hair left loose in a side-parting and styled with soft blowout waves, she chose minimal makeup, rose pink lips, and mascara-coated lashes for the glam.

Anant Ambani's unseen Haldi video

On Monday, Orry shared an unseen video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony with the caption, “POV : You accidentally invited Orry to your haldi.” The reel featured moments from the ceremony, including the Ambanis lovingly applying the couple with haldi, Anant smearing Nita Ambani's entire face with haldi, Akash drenching his brother with a bowl full of haldi, and more funny moments. Check them out.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is married to India's richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani. They are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. She is the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. She is also an avid art collector, the owner of Mumbai Indians (an IPL cricket team), the founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, a non-executive director of RIL, and an Olympics member.