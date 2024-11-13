Tina Ambani in a simple beige outfit and minimal makeup poses with pregnant Shraddha Arya at a bash. Pics

Tina Ambani attended a birthday bash recently. The party was also attended by Shraddha Arya, who is all set to welcome her first child with her husband, Rahul Nagpal. Shraddha shared pictures with Nita on Instagram. Scroll down to check them out. Tina Ambani poses with Shraddha Arya at a friend's birthday bash.

Tina Ambani attends a birthday bash

Shraddha Arya posted some pictures and a video from a party celebrating her friend's 50th birthday. The post shows Shraddha posing with her friends and her husband, Rahul Nagpal, dancing to the song Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Shahrukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na and glowing in a white maxi dress. She also shared photos with Tina Ambani. Let's decode what Tina Ambani wore to the birthday bash.

Swipe to see Tina Ambani's photo:

Decoding Tina Ambani's simple OOTD

Tina Ambani chose a beige co-ord ensemble for the occasion. She wore a simple blouse featuring a round neckline, full-length bell sleeves, ruffle tulle detailing on the cuffs, a relaxed silhouette, and a knot detail on the hem. She paired the top with matching beige pants decked in intricate lace embroidery and a flared fit.

Tina accessorised the ensemble with a statement ring, a matching beige strap watch, a matching beige mini handbag, and gold hoop earrings. With her hair left loose and styled in side-parted blowout waves, Tina chose black eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy berry lip shade, rouged cheeks, and minimal makeup for the glam picks.

What did Shraddha Arya wear?

The Kundali Bhagya actor wore a stylish white maxi dress for the party. The pregnant actor's sleeveless ensemble features a V neckline, black lace embroidery on the bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette that hugged her baby bump, and a full-body length. She accessorised the ensemble with a double-string pearl necklace, dainty gold bracelets, and a diamond nose stud. Centre-parted loose tresses and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.