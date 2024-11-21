How Isha Ambani celebrated her twins’ second birthday at Antilia with candy cart, balloons and more

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrated the second birthday of their children, twins Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, at the Ambani family’s palatial Mumbai home. Antilia was decked up with flowers and balloons to bring in the twins’ second birthday. Isha Ambani with her children Aadiya Shakti and Krishna(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed twins in November 2022.

Aadiya Shakti and Krishna Piramal’s first birthday was a star-studded affair at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The happy parents had hosted a Country Fair-themed birthday party that was attended by the who’s who of Mumbai high society and film industry. Notable guests at the first birthday of Isha Ambani’s twins included Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani etc.

It appears that the twins’ second birthday was a more laidback, but no less lavish, celebration. Photos shared online show that premium candy retailer House of Candy set up a candy cart at Antilia for the birthday bash. “Aadiya’s candy station,” read a sign placed on the cart, which also featured a number of different sweet treats.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrated their twins' second birthday at Antilia.

Other pictures shared by a fan club show the mansion decked up with balloons for the celebration.

Isha Ambani on pregnancy

Isha Ambani, 33, opened up about her struggles with IVF in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. She called the process exhausting and physically draining while trying to dispel the taboo around IVF.

“I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India. “Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” the Ambani heiress added.