Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Nita Ambani proves she's the ultimate saree queen in stunning black drape paired with luxe diamond jewels

By Akanksha Agnihotri
Feb 14, 2025 10:50 AM IST

Nita Ambani stuns in black saree and diamond jewels, exuding elegance and timeless glam in her latest interview. Let’s decode her breathtaking look.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, recently appeared in an interview with Haslinda Amin on Bloomberg Television. There's no doubt she's a true saree lover and often turns heads in exquisite drapes. Her latest appearance was no different as she rocked a glamorous black saree, serving some serious fashion inspiration for all six-yard enthusiasts out there. Let's decode her stunning look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani wore rare '200-year-old pendant crafted in south India' with black saree at Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner )

Nita Ambani dazzles in black saree and stunning diamond jewels.(Instagram)
Nita Ambani dazzles in black saree and stunning diamond jewels.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani rocks stunning black saree

Nita Ambani looked absolutely regal in a black saree made from luxurious silk fabric. Adorned with intricate golden zari floral embroidery along the borders and delicate golden floral motifs scattered throughout, the saree showcased stunning craftsmanship. She draped it elegantly, with the pallu gracefully cascading from her shoulders. She kept it classic by pairing it with a plain black blouse featuring a flattering scoop neckline.

Talking about Nita Ambani's look without mentioning her opulent jewels is not possible. She accessorised her black saree with stunning diamond jewels, including a dazzling necklace, sparkling stud earrings, layered bangles on her wrist, and a statement ring elegantly accentuating her finger.

Her makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, smudged kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in the side partition, she perfectly finished off her glam look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is a distinguished Indian businesswoman, philanthropist, and founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She got married to Mukesh Ambani in 1985 and has been an integral part of the Ambani empire while also making significant contributions to education, healthcare, and social initiatives. She is a proud mother to Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
