Zeenat Aman at 73 proves she’s the OG fashion queen and her stunning Anita Dongre attire makes that loud and clear

Zeenat Aman redefines elegance in a regal floral gown, proving yet again that style has no age. The 73-year-old actor continues to set fashion goals with her effortless grace. For a recent event, she looked absolutely breathtaking in a luxurious silk ensemble that seemed straight out of a royal movie. Let's take a closer look at her stunning outfit and its exquisite details. (Also read: Zeenat Aman reveals her diet secrets for staying healthy and fit at 73: Khatti dal, black tea, poha and more) Zeenat Aman dazzles in stunning silk floral attire by Anita Dongre in her latest look. (Instagram)

Zeenat Aman stuns in regal floral ensemble

Zeenat's outfit is a vision of elegance, featuring a long white kurta crafted from luxurious silk fabric. Designed with full sleeves, a flattering V-neckline, and a middle slit, the ensemble exudes timeless charm. What truly sets it apart is the intricate multi-coloured hand embroidery, showcasing resplendent flora and abundant fauna, meticulously crafted by skilled women artisans. Every detail adds a touch of artistry, making her look nothing less than a walking masterpiece.

She took her look to next level with a stunning set of accessories. Her jewellery game was on point with a multilayered stack of necklaces, including a classic pearl choker, a striking green emerald necklace, and a statement-making pearl strand, all exuding pure opulence. She further amped up the glam with diamond drop earrings, stacked bangles, and multiple rings adorning her fingers.

How much her outfit costs

If you're swooning over Zeenat's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her ensemble is straight from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre and comes with a price tag of ₹2,90,000.

Her makeup was on point, featuring sharp winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, a radiant highlighter, and bold dark maroon lipstick. Her luscious grey tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a chic side partition. With oversized black sunglasses, she perfectly finished off her glam look.