Boho fashion 101: From ruffled top to chic jumpsuit, 6 trendy bohemian outfit inspirations for breezy summer season

As spring blossoms into summer, bohemian fashion takes centre stage, blending comfort, style, and breezy vibes. The essence of boho chic is captured through flowy printed dresses, vibrant designs, and relaxed attire perfect for sunny days. Retro-inspired flares, ruffled skirts and frilly lace tops are making a spectacular comeback, as you may already know if you've been keeping a close eye on the runways. From fashion shows to red-carpet events, romantic dresses, skin-flattering lace and cool girl-approved patchwork denim are sweeping the fashion world. The biggest boho looks are a little different this time around, so avoid having flashbacks to costumed looks from the early 2000s. Incorporating understated components in an elevated way is key for 2024. (Also read: Saree Fashion 101: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more; Bollywood divas who aced the ombre saree trend ) As the warm days of summer approach, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with effortlessly chic bohemian fashion.(Instagram)

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at Navyasa by Liva shared with HT Lifestyle some tops boho fashion trends that you must have in your summer wardrobe.

Top boho fashion trends for summer

1. Flowy Floral Maxi Dress

A flowy maxi dress adorned with vibrant floral prints is ideal for any summer activity, be it beach strolls, movie dates, or spontaneous adventures. Lightweight fabrics like chiffon, crepe and georgette ensure comfort while exuding a relaxed, carefree spirit.

2. Ruffled Top and Denim Shorts

Aamna Sharif radiates summer fashion vibes in bright pink ruffle top and denim shorts.(Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial)

Channel your inner free spirit with a printed top with ruffle sleeves paired with denim shorts, jeans, or mom's jeans. Opt for tops with dramatic sleeves and floral prints to add a touch of Bohemian flair. Complete the look with layered necklaces, large sunglasses, and woven shoes for a casual yet stylish ensemble perfect for outdoor concerts or picnics.

3. Smocking Crop Top and High-Waisted Skirt

Malaika's midi skirt and crop top look is must-have for your summer 2024 wardrobe.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Create a charming Boho-chic outfit with a smocking crop top and a flowy high-waisted skirt. Mix and match textures and patterns for visual interest. Accessorise with a floppy hat, fringe crossbody bag, and strappy sandals for a look perfect for brunch dates, rooftop parties, or casual outings.

4. Boho Jumpsuit with Wide-Leg Pants

Kajol's stunning jumpsuit look oozing boho vibes is a testament to her impeccable style.(Instagram/@mohitrai)

Transform your summer style with a Boho printed jumpsuit featuring wide-leg pants and a breezy silhouette. Choose designs with striking patterns or earthy tones to make a statement. Add a jacket, bold earrings, and layered necklaces for a bohemian-inspired ensemble suitable for daytime events or evening gatherings.

5. Co-ord sets and Gladiator Sandals

Nushrratt Bharuccha stylishly paired her bright pink co-ord set with gladiator stilettoes with tie-up and double hoop earrings.(Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)

Pair shorts with a printed top with simple or embellished gladiator sandals for a playful summer look. Choose co-ord sets with floral prints or tribal motifs. Enhance the Bohemian chic vibe with a floppy hat, layered necklaces, and oversized sunglasses. This outfit is perfect for beach parties, day outings, and even casual strolls or professional meetings.

6. Flowy Palazzo Pants and Crop Top

Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces a wild weekend look in satin bustier, chiffon palazzo pants.(HT gallery)

Achieve a youthful and stylish look with a crop top and flowy palazzo pants. This outfit combines Indian western vibes with all-day comfort. Accessorize with layered necklaces, stacked rings, and espadrille sandals. Opt for lightweight fabrics like linen or crepe for a luxurious feel. This quintessential Boho look is perfect for beach bonfires, kitty parties, birthday celebrations, or leisurely trips.