Top athleisure wear trends for 2024: Eco-friendly fabrics, bold colours, retro-inspired designs and more

In recent years, athleisure wear has taken the fashion world by storm, seamlessly blending comfort and style. Luxury athleisure is currently the fastest-growing fashion segment as consumers seek to combine comfort with style. Individuals are adopting more casual lifestyles and this is reflected in their buying patterns. The industry as a whole has taken note of their new-found passion for all things Lycra, and a number of luxury and mid-market brands are closely monitoring the potential in the sportswear sector. Whether you are hitting the gym, or meeting friends for a cup of coffee, this style has become the go-to choice for many. Athleisure is not only comfortable but also lets you live in style every day, hence boosting your confidence. (Also read: Top fashion trends for spring 2024: Sheer whites, retro revival, sustainable chic and more ) Athleisure wear has gained popularity by combining comfort with style.(Instagram)

Top athleisure wear trends for 2024

Pallav Bihani, fashion expert and founder of Boldfit shared with HT Lifestyle some of the top athleisure wear trends to keep an eye on:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. Environment-safe fabrics

Nowadays people are paying more attention to materials that do not harm the environment. Therefore, you can hope to see sportswear with materials like real cotton, and bamboo fibres in their lines. Besides being more environmentally safe, such lightweight materials are flexible and breathable making them an ideal option for those who have an active lifestyle.

2. Bold colours and prints

Embrace the colour explosion and forget about dull blacks and whites! In 2024, the athleisure market will be focused on the novelty of bold colours and unique prints that have a statement impact. From lively neon hues to playful patterns, don’t shy away from injecting some spice too into your workout attire.

3. Huge options for layering

Layering isn't just for winter anymore! Expect to see sportswear lovers layering lightweight jackets over sports bras or pairing crop tops with oversized hoodies for a trendy yet practical look. This universal styling allows you to adapt to changing weather conditions while maintaining a stylish appearance.

4. Accessories

Accessories play a crucial role in completing any athleisure. Look out for functional accessories like waist packs, cross-body bags, a motivational gallon water bottle and oversized sunglasses that not only add flair to your outfit but also provide convenience for carrying essentials like keystones or help you stay motivated during your workout sessions.

5. Streetwear inspired

The line between streetwear and athleisure continues to blur with fashion experts drawing inspiration from urban culture and putting elements like oversized wearables, graphic logos, and utility details into their designs. Moreover, leggings for women or men can easily be worn and styled as street fashion. Embrace the fusion of sportswear and street style for a fashion-forward look.

6. 90s rebuild

Old-time fashion is making a comeback in athleisure wear, with a retrieval of retro-inspired designs from the 80s and 90s. Think colour-blocked tracksuits, high-waisted leggings, and chunky sneakers of the era's iconic sportswear aesthetics.

7. Tailor-made

Athleisure brands will experience increased demand for creating something unique, as consumers seek to stand out from the crowd and have a personalized experience. Let your own style guide you and make the most of your creativity by creating one-off works of art.

The year 2024 offers a lot for athleisure wear fans, as various trends are expected to be popular this year. From eco-friendly fabrics, and bold prints, to retro inspirational design, there is something for everyone to love in the world of athleisure fashion. Hence, get ready, keep your looks cool, and try athleisure styles such as joggers for men, cool arm sleeves, and other more interesting things!