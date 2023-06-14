Eco-friendly gifting is getting immense popularity as more and more people are becoming increasingly conscious about environment-related issues and the act of gift-giving is evolving to align with our collective commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. Eco-friendly gifting not only shows thoughtfulness towards our loved ones but also helps contribute to a greener and more sustainable planet. Eco-friendly home decor, interior design and gifting hacks for modern lifestyles (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ruchita Bansal, Founder and Creative Director of Izzhaar, shared, “The luxury gifting companies are significantly contributing to eco-friendly gifting by designing more sustainable and environment-friendly home essentials to match the modern lifestyle. The young unconventional gifting emporiums deliver bespoke gifting solutions to art and craft lovers. By doing so, they have a reputation for creating sustainable and environmentally friendly customized gifting products that not only grace the aesthetic of your abode but become a gift etched in your memory forever.”

She recommended five classic gifts that you should give or bring home:

1. Marble is eco-consciously crafted that gives sustainability to the product. Gift marble homeware that includes tray, bowl, cake stand, tissue box and other items that give your home a look of regal splendor.

2. Sustainable organic cotton bedding and boudoir essentials made of 100% natural cotton fiber, is a must have eco-friendly product to your linen wardrobe. Linen made of organic materials are not only healthier for you and the environment, but also help the textile industry become more moral and sustainable.

3. Exquisite cane gift hampers for various occasions including wedding and other special events of life are stunning. Cane made trousseau, photo frames, and tableware have gained great popularity amongst the lovers of eco-friendly gifts.

4. Wooden homeware that is made of aged wood is a gift of rustic appearance and it adds a vintage look to your home. Consider gifting a unique piece of wooden cheese platter to your close ones that fits for every occasion as a serving essential.

5. Opulently crafted ceramic tea mugs teamed up with a Roman-themed tea hamper is another gorgeous gift to add to your eco-friendly gift list.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Dev Swarup Shashtri, Vedic Sciences Expert Jyotish Maharishi, suggested -

1. Use Sustainable and Recycled Materials: When designing your home interior, opt for eco-friendly materials such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, cork, or recycled glass. These materials are renewable and have a lower impact on the environment compared to traditional materials. Incorporate them into your furniture, flooring, and decor items. From a vaastu perspective, using natural materials like wood and bamboo can promote positive energy flow and harmony within your home. They create a warm and inviting atmosphere while maintaining a connection with nature.

2. Energy-Efficient Lighting: Replace traditional incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient LED or CFL lights. These bulbs consume less electricity, have a longer lifespan, and produce less heat. Consider installing dimmer switches to control the intensity of light, allowing you to set the mood and save energy. From a vaastu standpoint, proper lighting is crucial for maintaining positive energy in your home. Use soft, warm lighting in living spaces for a cozy and inviting ambiance. Avoid harsh, bright lights in the bedroom to promote relaxation and restful sleep.

3. Indoor Plants and Greenery: Incorporate indoor plants and greenery into your home interior design. They not only enhance the aesthetics but also improve air quality by reducing pollutants and increasing oxygen levels. Choose low-maintenance plants like snake plants, pothos, or spider plants that thrive indoors. From a vaastu perspective, indoor plants bring positive energy and vitality to your home. They create a sense of balance and harmony and help purify the environment. Place them in the northeast or east direction of your home for optimal vaastu benefits.

4. Upcycled and Vintage Decor: Instead of buying new decor items, consider upcycling or repurposing old items. You can refurbish old furniture, use vintage frames for artwork, or create unique decor pieces from recycled materials. Not only does this reduce waste, but it also adds character and uniqueness to your home. In vaastu, incorporating vintage elements can bring a sense of history and tradition to your space. It creates a connection to the past and adds a layer of depth to the overall design.

5. Eco-Friendly Gifting: When choosing gifts for your loved ones, opt for eco-friendly options. Consider sustainable products like organic cotton clothing, reusable water bottles, bamboo kitchenware, or natural skincare products. You can also give experiences like a spa day, cooking class, or tickets to a concert, promoting sustainability and memorable moments. From a vaastu perspective, gifting eco-friendly products shows a sense of care and consideration for the well-being of the recipient. It promotes positive energy exchange and fosters harmonious relationships.

Remember, while vaastu principles offer guidelines for creating a harmonious living environment, it is essential to prioritise sustainable and eco-friendly practices to reduce your ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet.