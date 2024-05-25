Cannes 2024: Decoding Preity Zinta's breathtaking red carpet looks; from ethereal white gown to stunning sequin saree

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hearts as Preity Zinta arrives at Cannes 2024 in absolute style. The gorgeous actress lit up the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her stunning presence. The prestigious event, which took place from 14 to 24 May, reached its grand finale, and on the closing day, Preity gave her fans a delightful surprise with her breathtaking red carpet performance. Fans had been eagerly anticipating her arrival as she graced the event after an 11-year hiatus, her last appearance dating back to 2013. And she certainly did not disappoint, mesmerisings everyone with a series of glamorous looks, from gracefully draping six yards of elegance to dazzling in an ethereal white gown. Let's delve into her Cannes ensemble and draw some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Kani Kusruti's watermelon clutch at Cannes 2024 red carpet sends a strong message of support for Palestine. Pics, videos ) Preity Zinta wows at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her stunning red carpet looks.

Preity Zinta turns heads in white embellished gown

For her first look, Preity wore a stunning white gown. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline, a bodycon fit that perfectly accentuated her gorgeous curves and tie detailing on the shoulders that reached down to her waist. The backless detailing, floor-skimming hemline and intricate crystal embellishments adorning the entire gown added an extra touch of glamour. Her stunning outfit is from the shelves of designer brand Vivienna Lorikeet and comes with a whopping price tag of ₹5,58,000.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, Preity accessorised her look with pearl earrings and a pair of high heels. With the help of makeup artist Jay Kanojia, she was given nude shimmering eyeshadow, mascara-covered eyelashes, winged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Hairstylist Malinge Florian styled her luscious locks into a messy bun, leaving a section of hair framing her face beautifully from the front.

Preity Zinta stuns on red carpet in stunning sequin saree

Her second look is equally stunning as she dazzled on the red carpet in a gorgeous six yards of grace. Her saree is by the Indian designer Seema Gujral and comes in a mesmerising shade of pink adorned with intricate sequin work all over. She wore the saree elegantly, with the pallu falling beautifully from her shoulders. Paired with a matching plunging neckline blouse, she looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

She accessorises her look with dangling silver earrings studded with purple emeralds, a simple diamond bracelet adorning her waist and a pair of high heels. Her glam makeup included pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her lustrous tresses styled in soft curls and left open in the side partition, she rounded off her head-turning look.