Kani Kusruti's watermelon clutch at Cannes 2024 red carpet sends a strong message of support for Palestine. Pics, videos

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has been nothing short of a glamorous spectacle, with celebrities setting fashion trends with their stunning red carpet looks. However, there are some moments that make history, grab the limelight and spark conversations. This year, actress Kani Kusruti, known for her recent film 'All We Imagine As Light', made headlines with a standout accessory: a watermelon clutch. This unique fashion statement was more than just an accessory; it symbolised her solidarity with the people of Palestine. Her gesture caused quite a stir on social media and was widely praised for its powerful message. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari's dreamy red carpet look in strapless black and white Gaurav Gupta ensemble wins hearts ) Kani Kusruti's watermelon clutch on the Cannes 2024 red carpet combines glamour and a powerful political statement.(Instagram)

Kani Kusruti's Watermelon Clutch Makes Waves at Cannes

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light," featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete for the Palme d'Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Photos and videos circulating on social media show Kani posing with a sliced watermelon clutch alongside the rest of the film's cast. For those unaware, the fruit has recently become a symbol of solidarity with Palestine, as its colours—red, green, and black seeds—mirror those of the Palestinian flag. The Internet applauded her for supporting the ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. She also received praise from several notable celebrities, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew, and actress Radhika Apte.

Decoding Kani Kusruti's stunning red carpet look

Kani's thoughtful look is all about elegance and grace as she dazzles on the red carpet. Her outfit comes in a captivating shade of white and features a deep v-neckline, puffed sleeves, a bodycon fit that hugs her body perfectly and a knee-length hemline. Keeping it chic with her accessories, she styled her look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings with multiple jhumkas for a traditional touch. Her viral watercolour bag in shades of red and green and a quirky silver bracelet adorning her wrist completed the look perfectly.

Her glam makeup included shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. She finished off her stunning red carpet look with her luscious locks styled in a chic centre-part bun.