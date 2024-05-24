Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari's dreamy red carpet look in strapless black and white Gaurav Gupta ensemble wins hearts

Aditi Rao Hydari made her red carpet appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The Heeramandi actress proved her fashion savvy as she stunned in a breathtaking Gaurav Gupta ensemble, leaving her fans swooning. Ever since her pictures and videos from the event went viral, she has caused quite a stir in the fashion world. This is Aditi's third appearance at Cannes since her debut in 2022. The actress attended the screening of Gilles Lellouche's L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) on Thursday. She represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival. Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled at Cannes red carpet in enchanting black and white gown.

Just the day before, she wowed in a floral dress, and this time, in a stunning gown, the diva is a true fashionista. As we eagerly await her next look, let's decode her dreamy red carpet appearance and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari slays in latest post, says 'I Cannes' in style, sporting an effortlessly trendy look. Check photos )

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at Cannes in Gaurav Gupta ensemble

Ever since the Cannes 2024 event started on May 14, fashion lovers have been on the edge of their seats to witness the actress' red-carpet moment, and we must say she didn't disappoint. Aditi is known for her elegant and classy dressing sense, and her red carpet look is no different, as she chose an ethereal black-and-white gown. Her outfit is from the shelves of renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's Spring 2024 collection, Aarohanam, which he recently showcased at the Paris Couture Week.

Her outfit was made from a luxurious black velvet fabric, adorned with voluminous side drapes in an enveloping ivory hue, adding an extra touch of drama. The off-the-shoulder neckline, bodycon fit that accentuated her curves and floor-skimming hemline made her outfit a true work of art. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine, styling her look with just a pair of statement pearl earrings, an oversized ring adorning her finger and a pair of black high heels.

With the help of make-up artist Elton Fernandez, Aditi got decked up in pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious locks were styled by Elton in a messy, wavy updo, which perfectly complemented her regal, red-carpet look.