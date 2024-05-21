Aditi Rao Hydari slays in latest post, says 'I Cannes' in style, sporting an effortlessly trendy look. Check photos

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and Indians are making a significant impact on the global stage. Following in the footsteps of Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari is set to represent India on the French Riviera with several appearances for a prestigious cosmetics brand. The actress also attended the event last year and created quite a buzz in the fashion world with her stunning red carpet-looks. The Heeramandi actress is a total stunner and always manages to steal the limelight with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Aditi Rao Hydari says 'I Cannes' in style, donning an effortlessly chic look(Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

On Monday, Aditi gave her followers a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stylish pictures accompanied by the caption, "I Cannes, Wish me luck!, We Cannes!, Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, santu, panks, Shakeel. May the force be with us! We are worth it !!!!". In the post, the actress is seen looking effortlessly stylish in a chic ensemble. While we eagerly await her Cannes look, let's decode her latest appearance and get some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani channels old Hollywood glamour in pink and black corset gown with exaggerated bow detailing )

Decoding Aditi Rao Hydari's effortlessly stylish look

Effortlessly combining style and comfort, Aditi Rao Hydari's latest look for her Cannes announcement post proves that she is the ultimate fashionista. The actress kept it simple yet trendy in a top and trouser combo. Her outfit features a black tank top paired with matching relaxed-fit trousers. For a pop of colour and extra sass, she teamed it with an oversized full-sleeved white jacket adorned with chic horizontal black and red lines.

Her minimalist make-up look included mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of red lipstick. She left her straightened long lustrous tresses open and left them open to let them beautifully cascade down the shoulders. With a black cap on her head, she perfectly finished off her chic look.

Aditi Rao Hydari marked her Cannes debut in 2022 and has since become a regular attendee, returning for the festival for the second consecutive year. This year's 77th edition of Cannes, spanning from May 14 to May 25, saw the presence of other notable Bollywood figures such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Kiara Advani.