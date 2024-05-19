Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani channels old Hollywood glamour in pink and black corset gown with exaggerated bow detailing

Kiara Advani is currently in the French Riviera town to attend the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival. The popular actor graced the Women In Cinema Gala organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in association with Vanity Fair Europe on Saturday. Since the global event kicked off on May 14, fashion lovers have been on the edge of their seats to see Kiara's Cannes debut look and we must say she did not disappoint. Kiara turned heads with her latest look, a sculptural black and pink gown that exuded pure grace and glamour. While we wait for her next looks, let's decode her latest appearance and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani looks like a dream in ethereal ivory satin gown paired with trendy pearl bow earrings. Watch) Kiara Advani stuns at Cannes Film Festival in a exquisite black and pink gown.

Kiara Advani stuns at Cannes in glamorous pink and black gown

Kiara's look is all about classic silhouettes, enchanting shades and sartorial elegance. She certainly knows how to master the red carpet game. For her latest appearance, the diva chose an exquisite gown from the shelves of luxurious fashion brand Nedret Taciroglu. Her dreamy outfit features a delicate satin fabric, a corset detail, an off-the-shoulder neckline, a figure-hugging fit, a black velvet fishtail hemline and an extended train at the back. In keeping with the 2024 fashion trend of bows, the Autumn/Winter 2024-25 gown also features an elaborate oversized pink duchess satin bow at the back for an extra touch of drama.

Her look is a perfect blend of grace and glamour. Looking straight out of an Audrey Hepburn film, Kiara oozed old-world Hollywood charm. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara accessorised her look with a luxurious Bvlgari diamond necklace to adorn her neck and a pair of black lace elbow-length gloves to add a touch of royalty and perfectly complement her head-turning look.

With the help of make-up artist Lekha Gupta, she got decked up in pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-covered eyes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, dewy base, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Priyanka Borkar, Kiara styled her lustrous locks into a neat high bun, with a section of her hair framing her face beautifully from the front, creating a vintage style vibe.