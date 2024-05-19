Cannes 2024: Selena Gomez stole the spotlight with her stunning red carpet look in black and white Saint Laurent gown

Selena Gomez attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for the premiere of her new movie Emilia Pérez. Ever since the prestigious global event kicked off in the French Riviera town on May 14, fashion lovers have been on the edge of their seats to see their favourite stars grace the red carpet in dazzling attire. Selena Gomez was one of the most anticipated names, and we have to say she didn't disappoint. The 31-year-old singer and actress stunned in a gorgeous black and white gown paired with diamond jewellery and a glam makeup look. As we look forward to more of her upcoming appearances, let's break down her latest look and gather some style inspiration. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani looks like a dream in ethereal ivory satin gown paired with trendy pearl bow earrings. Watch ) Selena Gomez dazzles in Saint Laurent gown with off-the-shoulder detailing at 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Selena Gomez graced Cannes 2024 red-carpet in stunning gown

Selena Gomez wore a striking Saint Laurent own for her red-carpet look. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

For her glamorous red carpet look, Selena Gomez chose an elegant yet stylish gown from the shelves of renowned designer Saint Laurent. Her head-turning outfit came in a dazzling shade of black and featured an intriguing off-the-shoulder neckline that criss-crossed and wrapped around her body in white detailing, adding a contrast of colour. It was almost as if an elegant silk shawl had slipped over her shoulders and magically held itself in place. The bodycon fit hugged her body perfectly and accentuated her gorgeous curves. The column skirt ended just above her shoes, a pair of strappy sandal heels.

US singer and actress Selena Gomez arrives for the screening of the film "Emilia Perez" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)

With the help of stylist Erin Walsh, Selena paired her look with luxurious diamond accessories. The classic movie star energy of the look was enhanced by an intricate diamond choker necklace by Bulgari and matching chandelier earrings that literally dripped diamonds.

Selena Gomez styled her breathtaking look with Bulgari diamond jewellery.(Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

Makeup artist Melissa Murdick prepared Gomez for the carpet with a minimal, matte beauty look that included nude shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Her hair was pulled back into a high, shiny ponytail with curled curtain bangs framing her face beautifully from the front. The star also debuted a fresh, fiery red manicure. Together, her look was a complete showstopper.