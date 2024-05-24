Cannes 2024: Bella Hadid wears Keffiyeh dress during Cannes Film Festival, says 'Free Palestine Forever'

Cannes 2024: Bella Hadid honoured her Palestinian heritage at the Cannes Film Festival using fashion as a medium. The supermodel stepped out in Cannes recently and gave her off-duty style a deep meaning by wearing a vintage Michael and Hushi gown from 2001, designed entirely out of red and white Keffiyehs. Keep scrolling to see her ensemble for her day outing in the French Riviera town. Cannes 2024: Bella Hadid wears a Keffiyeh dress during the Cannes film Festival. (Twitter)

(Also Read | Bella Hadid walks Cannes Film Festival red carpet in Saint Laurent sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination)

Bella Hadid wears a Keffiyeh dress at Cannes: What is a Keffiyeh?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the uninitiated, a Keffiyeh is a traditional Arab headdress that has become a symbol of Palestinian culture, identity, and resistance. At pro-Palestinian protests across the world amid the Israel-Hamas war, demonstrators have worn Keffiyeh around their necks or used them to cover their faces. By wearing the dress, Bella, who has been vocal about her support for Palestine and has been wearing vintage dresses during the Cannes Film Festival, mixed the love for archival dresses with her advocacy for Palestine.

The vintage Michael and Hushi Keffiyeh dress is from their archival collection. Bella shared the images of the original dress from when it debuted on Instagram with the caption, "#michaelandhushi @hushi5 Archival 2001 keffiyeh dress. Free Palestine forever." According to Hushidar Mortezaie (the label's co-founder), Michael Sears made the Keffiyeh dress and the pattern by hand.

Meanwhile, Bella's dress is adorned with a red and white pattern. It features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a ribbon tie on the bust, a cut-out on the front, tassels adorned on the borders and under the bust, a figure-hugging silhouette, ruffled tiers, and an asymmetric hemline. She styled the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, rings, tinted sunglasses, and peep-toe blood-red sandals.

Bella completed the look by opting for on-fleek brows, rouge on the cheekbones, glowing skin, pink lip shade, and bronzer on the contours. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a pulled-back low bun, accessorised with a white floral hair adornment.