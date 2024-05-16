Saree Fashion 101: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more; Bollywood divas who aced the ombre saree trend

Saree is a timeless symbol of sophistication and allure. However, with new trends coming up, saree fashion is changing at a fast pace. Alia Bhatt's penchant for unconventional designs has ushered in a new craze in Bollywood's high fashion circles: ombre sarees. Known for method dressing, Bhatt's collection of airy draperies has become a source of inspiration for Indian fashion, spawning a flurry of imitations in recent days. While ombre may seem like a modern style, actors have long been fascinated by the gradient hues of these sarees. If you're yet to embrace this trendy piece in your wardrobe, fret not! We're here to inspire you with some stunning ombre saree looks flaunted by B-town divas. Scroll down and get ready to give your wardrobe a stylish twist. (Also read: Denim trends for 2024: Paint splatter, floral patches and gothic style glamour redefine men's fashion ) From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas who aced the ombre saree trend(Instagram)

Bollywood divas who rocked ombre saree

Alia Bhatt

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a yellow and red dual ombre-toned bandhani saree. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt aka Rani is the queen of ombre sarees and her red and yellow bandhani printed saree still tops the charts. The actress is known for staying ahead of the fashion trends and she is no less when it comes to draping herself in six yards of grace. Her saree, with a captivating ombre mix of yellow and red on the border, adorned with the traditional Bandhni print, is the perfect example of elegance and style. Paired with a red sweetheart neckpiece, white gajra on a bun and jhumka earrings, she looked like a goddess.

Janhvi Kapoor

Following in Alia Bhatt's footsteps, Janhvi Kapoor has taken up the method dressing trend. For the promotion of her latest film "Mr & Mrs Mahi", the stylish actress donned a stunning bright red and blue ombre saree. She draped it beautifully around her, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulders. Paired with a red sequined blouse with 6 Mahi written on the back, she slayed the look and serves as major fashion inspiration for all saree lovers.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stunned in mesmerising Tarun Tahiliani saree.

Next on the list is the gorgeous Kiara Advani. Her stunning saree look, eschewing simplicity, and intricately embellished border are telltale signs of classic Tarun Tahiliani craftsmanship. Paired with a muted metallic v-neck blouse - Kiara's favourite for many occasions - the warm tones of this ensemble exude a welcoming charm, making it an essential addition to your ethnic wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor

There's no doubt about it - it's Poo all the way. When Kareena wore this nostalgic, lace-embroidered Manish Malhotra saree to Sid-Kiara's wedding reception, it instantly set off a frenzy of searches for similar styles, to no one's surprise. With a stunning mix of pinks and sequins, this saree is the perfect blend of glamour and allure, making it a must-have in your wardrobe.