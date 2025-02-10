Ananya Panday to Sara Tendulkar, stars wear dazzling ethnic looks in Orry's new album from a wedding. Pics

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram to share pictures from a friend's wedding. Many stars attended the festivities, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Tendulkar, Rasha Thadani, Bhumi Pednekar, Veer Pahariya, and Shikhar Pahariya, among others. They wore dazzling ethnic outfits for the celebrations. Here's a look at who wore what. Ananya Panday and Sara Tendulkar pose with Orry.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant dances with her girl gang at friend's wedding, wears a beautiful sequinned lehenga. Video

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday bring the shimmer

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday pose with Orry.

Sara Ali Khan posed with Orry at the wedding in a black ethnic wear look. She wore a chikankari embroidered kurta featuring full-length sleeves, a V neckline, sequin embellishments, and a tailored fitting. She styled the kurta with matching pants and an embroidered chiffon dupatta. Sara paired the ensemble with a bejewelled YSL shoulder bag, a stylish watch, dangling earrings, pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and a half-tied hairdo.

Meanwhile, Ananya chose a cream-coloured lehenga set for the festivities. It features a sequin-embellished bralette blouse, an embroidered lehenga skirt, and a mirror-work organza dupatta. She accessorised the ensemble with a gold and emerald choker necklace, matching earrings, centre-parted loose tresses, pink lips, and minimal glam.

Sara Tendulkar, Bhumi Pednekar and Rasha Thadani mix ethnic and modern elements

Sara Tendulkar, Bhumi Pednekar and Rasha Thadani pose with Orry.

Sara Tendulkar chose an embroidered pre-draped ivory saree gown for the wedding festivities. The ensemble features a bralette blouse featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She styled the outfit with statement earrings, a dainty bracelet, an embellished clutch, pink lips, coral eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and a half-tied hairdo.

As for Bhumi, she wore a strapless corset blouse decked in pearls and thread embroidery. She wore it with a matching blue silk saree, a choker necklace, matching earrings, a side-parted twisted bun, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips.

Lastly, Rasha Thadani attended the celebrations in a gorgeous green lehenga set featuring a sleeveless halter-neck blouse, a pleated lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. The ensemble comes decked in zardosi embroidery and beaded embellishments. With loose centre-parted tresses, pink lips, emerald earrings, and feathered brows she rounded off the look.