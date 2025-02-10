Radhika Merchant dances with her girl gang at friend's wedding, wears a beautiful sequinned lehenga. Video

Radhika Merchant set the stage on fire as she performed with her girl gang at her friend's wedding. The choti bahu of the Ambani family, who is married to Anant Ambani, completed her bridesmaid duties and danced to the beats of a peppy song at the wedding function. Let's decode what she wore. Radhika Merchant dances with her girl gang at a friend's wedding.

Radhika Merchant's ethnic look for the wedding

Radhika chose an embroidered blouse and lehenga skirt for the wedding festivities. Her ensemble comes in an elegant ivory shade and is decked with thousands of shimmering crystals and sequins that make it a perfect glitzy outfit for a sangeet or any nighttime event.

The sleeveless choli features delicate floral embroidery done in multiple shades. It also has a raised turtle neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted silhouette. Meanwhile, the lehenga skirt has a layered ghera, a high-rise waistline, a floor-length hem, and delicate threadwork.

Radhika ditched the dupatta with the ensemble, giving it a modern touch and making it a fuss-free outfit to perform bridesmaid duties. For accessories, she chose diamond bracelets, matching earrings, and rings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft waves, she chose minimal makeup, including flushed cheeks and soft pink lips.

Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani at Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding

While Radhika attended her friend's wedding, Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani attended Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony. Nita wore a silk red and gold embroidered saree with a matching blouse and blinding diamond jewels, Shloka complemented her mother in law in a pink silk saree featuring embellished gold borders.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is an Indian classical dancer and also a part of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare's board of directors along with her parents and sister. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant, the company's director. She is married to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani.