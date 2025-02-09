Malti Marie steals the show as she twins with parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in adorable crystal-adorned lehenga

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, also attended her mamu Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya this week. For the sangeet night, Malti wore a custom-designed midnight blue lehenga set, twinning with her parents, Priyanka and Nick's outfits. Malti Marie twins with her parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Also Read | All the outfits Priyanka Chopra wore for her brother's wedding. Steal her guide to slay the wedding season looks

Malti echoes Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's style

Designer Falguni Shane Peacock, who designed the Chopra-Jonas family's ensembles for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's sangeet, shared a picture of Priyanka, Nick and Malti on Instagram. The photo shows the couple embracing their daughter as Nick looks lovingly at her and Priyanka breaks into laughter. In the post, the designer also revealed the details that went into making Malti's adorable lehenga set.

Malti's midnight blue lehenga set matched the colour theme of Priyanka and Nick's sangeet outfits. The lehenga skirt was adorned with shimmering crystals, which was further styled with a cropped top embellished with crystals. A soft beige tulle dupatta, encrusted with subtle crystal accents, punctuated the attire.

More details about Priyanka and Nick's outfits

Priyanka's midnight blue lehenga, which matched her daughter's ensemble, comes with a fitted lehenga skirt featuring a short trail. The skirt is adorned with neatly placed Swarovski stones, sequins and beads. She paired it with a bralette-style blouse, intricately embellished with floral motifs replete with crystals, sequins and beads.

A tulle dupatta encrusted with Swarovski stones, crystals and sequins—creates a starry night effect. Priyanka wore the ensemble with a diamond necklace, a matching bracelet, rings, and earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, shimmery eye makeup, and feathered brows.

As for Nick, he complemented his wife and daughter in a royal blue sherwani. The couture ensemble, crafted with velvet and replete with meticulous threadwork detailing of rose motifs, featured signature Falguni Shane Peacock buttons. He wore it with matching pants and a brooch.