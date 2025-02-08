Newlyweds Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya serve classy looks for their wedding reception. Pics, video

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, on February 7. For their wedding, while the groom wore an ivory sherwani, the bride dazzled in a gold and sindoori red lehenga set. After their wedding, the couple changed into classy outfits for their reception and stepped out to pose for the paparazzi. Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya hosted their reception party last night.

What Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya wore for their reception

Siddharth Chopra changed into a navy blue classic suit, while Neelam complemented him in a sea green cut-out dress for the reception bash. Siddharth's outfit featured a tailored blazer with front button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and side pockets. He styled it with matching pants, a contrasting mustard-coloured pocket square, a light blue button-down shirt, and tan-coloured dress shoes.

Neelam dazzled at her wedding reception bash in a sleeveless ensemble featuring a midriff-baring cut-out, a halter neckline, gathered design elements on the bust, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a thigh-high slit on the side. She accessorised the ensemble with heart-shaped earrings, her blinding diamond engagement ring, and embellished Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Neelam embraced her newlywed bride look by pairing the sea green ensemble with a traditional chooda featuring red bangles and kadhas. With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek bun, the actor chose kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, flushed cheeks, pink lips, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding

Siddharth and Neelam tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on February 7. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha attended the ceremony. Nick's parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, also attended the festivities. Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle.