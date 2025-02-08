Nita Ambani, badi bahu Shloka Mehta dazzle in gorgeous sarees at Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta attended Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya last night. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. Nita and Shloka slayed the wedding guest fashion game in gorgeous sarees. Let's decode what the saas-bahu duo wore for the celebrations. Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta attended Siddharth Chopra's wedding.

Also Read | Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani weds Diva Shah: Bride upholds traditions in regal ivory red lehenga, groom wears sherwani

What Nita Ambani wore

Several videos from the wedding festivities showed Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta enjoying the functions and standing with Nick as Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle. While Nita Ambani wore a red silk drape, Shloka complemented her mother-in-law in a simple yet classic pink silk saree. Like always, their elegant jewels stole the show.

Nita Ambani's red silk saree featured delicate gold brocade embroidery and broad embroidered borders. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, with neatly tied pleats on the front and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. She paired it with a half-sleeve silk blouse that featured delicate gold embroidery, a cropped hem length and a fitted silhouette to complete the wedding guest look.

She accessorised the ensemble with a gold necklace adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds, matching earrings, kadhas and rings. Pulling back her hair in a side-parted low bun adorned with an elegant gold hairpin, she rounded off the glam with a dainty bindi, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Shloka Mehta's elegant yet simple attire

Shloka Mehta wore a pink silk saree for the wedding festivities, and her drape featured intricately embroidered gold brocade borders. She paired the nine yards with a sleeveless matching blouse, diamond bracelets, a delicate gold choker necklace, jhumkis and rings. Leaving her tresses open in a centre parting, she chose minimal makeup to give the finishing touches to her ethnic look.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya tied the knot on February 7. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, their daughter Malti Marie, Nick's parents, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, also attended the ceremony.