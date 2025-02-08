Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani weds Diva Shah: Bride upholds traditions in regal ivory red lehenga, groom wears sherwani

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani tied the knot with his fiance, Diva Shah, at an intimate, traditional ceremony at Shantigram in Ahmedabad. A very small number of family and friends were invited to the wedding, which was performed according to Jain and Gujarati traditions. Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani married his fiance, Diva Shah, in an intimate ceremony.

What the Jeet Adani and Diva Shah wore

The bride and groom chose traditional ensembles for their grand wedding ceremony on Friday. While Diva wore an ivory and red velvet lehenga, Jeet complemented his partner in an ivory sherwani. The couple upheld Indian traditions by choosing ethnic looks for their special day. Let's decode their outfits and steal some inspiration for the wedding season.

Diva Shah's bridal lehenga set features a deep red blouse with a sweetheart neckline, half-length sleeves, delicate gold zardozi embroidery, and brocade work done on the borders. Meanwhile, the ivory lehenga featured a layered A-line ghera, intricate gold brocade work done all over, heavy zardozi embroidery on the broad borders, sequin embellishments, and precious crystal adornments.

Diva accessorised her bridal joda with a blinding gold and diamond choker necklace decked with brilliant-cut diamonds, rubies, and other precious stones. She also wore a matching mang tika, jhumkis, kadhas, bangles, haath phool, rings, and a dainty nose ring. With her hair secured in a middle-parted bun, she chose kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, red lips, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and a dainty bindi for the glam.

Meanwhile, Jeet complemented his wife in an ivory sherwani featuring a gold brocade work sherwani jacket featuring a split bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and gold ornate buttons. He wore it with a matching silk kurta and churidar pants. A cream-coloured silk turban, a gold sarpech, and a layered ruby-adorned necklace completed his look.

About Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Jeet Adani is a director at Adani Airports, the firm that operates the group's airport business. He is an engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and began his career at the Adani Group in 2019 at the CFO office of the conglomerate. Meanwhile, Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd.