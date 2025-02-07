Inside pics from Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding venue: Stunning outfits for bride and groom, bright and lavish decor

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani is all set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on Friday in a simple low-key traditional ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat the home state of the Adanis. The wedding festivities will start from 2 pm onwards on Friday and the rituals will be conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad. (Also read: 10 points on Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding happening today: Date, venue, gifts for guests and other details) Jeet Adani and Diva Shah at their wedding venue.

Stunning decor at Jeet and Diva's wedding

But for now, we have a fresh new look at the wedding venue and the bride and groom's stunning outfits ahead of the big moment. Pictures from the venue show Diva in a heavy-embroidered dress in pink and black accents. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore a grungy necklace. Jeet looked serene and simple in his mint green kurta. The couple were checking out various craftsmen's stalls at their wedding venue.

Decoration at the Adani wedding.

NGOs like Family of Disabled (FOD) from Delhi and Kai Rassi from Chennai who are contributing to the wedding celebration. In the photos and videos, one can see Jeet and Diva in a lively banter with a nail artist crafting bookmarks using his unique nail art technique with his finger nail to create them. Stunning glass art pieces made by Munna and Nazmeen, the father-daughter duo from Firozabad, is one of the beautiful decorations that can be seen in the celebration. One can even witness the stall of beautiful bangles by artist Bibaji Churi Wala. The hand-painted glasses by Family of Disabled adds to the beauty and aesthetics at the wedding.

About the wedding prep

Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, one of the richest men in the world, during his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj had spoken with delight about his son's marriage.

"Jeet's marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways," he shared.

Responding to a media question whether the wedding is going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," he quipped, "Definitely not!"

Ahead of their wedding, Jeet and Diva, who got engaged on March 14, 2023, were spotted at Mitti Cafe, an NGO that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The groom-to-be and bride-to-be personally extended their wedding invitation to them and spent some time with them by cutting a cake, and sharing warm conversations.

The visit to Mitti Cafe was particularly special for Jeet Adani, who has been deeply involved in supporting people with disabilities for a long time. His connection with Mitti Cafe goes back to when he personally inaugurated this very outlet, marking his commitment to their cause.

Gautam Adani in a post on X had said, "Jeet and Diva have pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities."

"As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," the industrialist said.

Another key highlight of the upcoming wedding is the collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for Jeet and Diva.This partnership blends high fashion with social impact, ensuring that fashion and inclusivity go hand in hand.

Manish Malhotra has worked closely with FOD's artisans to design these shawls. FOD is an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through skill-based opportunities.

With ANI inputs