10 points on the Adani wedding happening tomorrow: Date, venue, gifts for guests and other details

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, will marry his fiancee Diva Shah in a low-key wedding tomorrow. The wedding may be an intimate affair, but it has generated much excitement and speculation on social media. Gautam Adani, India’s second richest man, had earlier dismissed reports that Taylor Swift would perform at the celebrations. “Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” he told reporters last month. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot on February 7

Here are 10 points on Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding:

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, is the younger son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. He is engaged to Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding will take place in Ahmedabad on February 7, 2025.

The pre-wedding functions will take place at Shantivan, the sprawling residence of the billionaire Adani family in Ahmedabad.

The wedding ceremony itself will happen at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad. Videos shared online show both venues lit up ahead of the celebrations.

Although the wedding is taking place on February 7, the family has not revealed the time of the muhurat.

The guest list for the wedding and pre-wedding functions will comprise of close friends and family members.

Jeet Adani, an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), is incorporating the cause into the festivities. Several NGO representatives and artisans will therefore also attend the wedding.

The NGO Family of Disabled has created painted glassware, plates and accessories for the wedding.

Contrary to speculation, international stars are not expected to put up an appearance. A source also denied that Shankar Mahadevan will perform at the wedding, as had been reported by some Instagram pages after the musician was filmed at Ahmedabad airport.

Guests at Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding will receive handwoven Paithani sarees that have been specially woven by 400 karigars or artisans. Jagdish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees from Nashik will be supplying the Paithani sarees that will be given as gifts to the guests.