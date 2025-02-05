‘As a father...': Gautam Adani shares emotional note days before Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah

Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani and daughter-in-law Diva Jaimin Shah have pledged to provide ₹10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year, the industrialist announced in a post on X. Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani is set to marry Diva Shah on February 7.(X/gautamadani)

In a heartwarming post praising the couple's initiative, the chairman of Adani Group shared that they made the pledge just days before their wedding on February 7.

"It is a matter of immense joy that my son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting their married life with a holy resolution. Jeet and Diva have pledged to do 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs for each sister in the marriage of 500 handicapped sisters every year. As a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," he said.

Take a look at the post here:

“I have full faith that through this sacred effort, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will move forward with happiness, peace and respect. I pray to the Lord to give Jeet and Diva the blessings and strength to continue moving forward on this path of service,” he wrote in a long post on X in Hindi, adding the hashtag #SevaHiSaadhnaHai.

The billionaire also shared a video of his son Jeet Adani interacting with 21 newlywed women with disabilities and their husbands to launch this initiative.

Recently, during an appearance on Shark Tank India, Jeet Adani had suggested that the popular TV show air an episode centered around entrepreneurs with disabilities and those working to uplift persons with disabilities.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal supported the idea, and a "Divyang Special" episode was announced. The Adani Group is working towards ensuring that 5% of its workforce is made up for differently-abled employees, Jeet Adani said.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot in Ahmedabad on February 7. Gautam Adani, had earlier told the media that the wedding would be a low-key affair without any celebrity performances.

