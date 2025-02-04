Jeet Adani asks Anupam Mittal to remove his Shaadi.com profile days before wedding to Diva Shah

Jeet Adani revealed how he met fiancée Diva Shah during his recent appearance on Shark Tank India. The younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani shared previously-unknown details of his first meeting with Diva with Anupam Mittal. He also requested the Shaadi.com founder to remove his profile – created as a prank by his friends – from the matrimonial website. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot on February 7

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot in Ahmedabad on February 7. The groom’s father, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, had earlier told the media that the wedding would be a low-key affair without any celebrity performances.

Ahead of the big day, Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, appeared on an episode of Shark Tank India to espouse a cause close to his heart - the upliftment of differently-abled people. He revealed that as a child, his grandmother taught him the importance of giving back. However, it was a visit to Mitti Cafe at Mumbai Airport that ignited the spark in him.

“When I went for the opening, Mitti Cafe employees, they were smiling. They had a spark… despite all the hardships had gone through,” said Jeet, adding that the sight made him want to work towards the betterment of differently-abled people.

To that end, the Adani Group is now working towards ensuring that 5% of its workforce is made up for differently-abled employees.

On meeting Diva Shah

The Adani Group scion also touched upon lighter topics during his conversation with Anupam Mittal, a Shark Tank India judge and the CEO of Shaadi.com.

Asked to reveal how he met his fiancée, Jeet Adani obliged.

“I actually met her through a family friend,” he revealed.

Adani also said that back in middle school, his friends jokingly created a profile for him on Shaadi.com.

“In middle school, in 8th or 7th grade, you know how boys are… they are messing around and pranking each other. So one of my friends has… if you go on your website, there is a profile called ‘Jeet Adani’ set up,” revealed Adani.

“I have no idea whose email [has been used], who has the phone number. I have been trying my level best to get it taken down,” he continued, chuckling. “Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke Shaadi.com pe profile hai.”

Who is Diva Shah?

Diva Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

She was raised in Mumbai and studied at Parsons School of Design in New York. She has been involved with the disability program of the Adani Foundation over the past year.

Diva Shah and Jeet Adani got engaged in March 2023.