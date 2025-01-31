Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding: Here is what guests will receive as gifts

The upcoming wedding of Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah on February 7 is shaping up to be an event that merges tradition with social responsibility. While the family has dismissed rumours of a star-studded affair featuring global icons like Taylor Swift, the celebrations are drawing attention for their focus on inclusivity and empowerment. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot in Ahmedabad on February 7.

Earlier this week, the soon-to-be-married couple visited Mitti Cafe at Mumbai Airport, run by people with disabilities, to invite the cafe team to their wedding, which is all set to take place in Ahmedabad on February 7. It has now been revealed that Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding will also feature collaborations with several NGOs supported by the Adani Group to make for a more meaningful celebration.

Gifts for guests

The wedding celebrations will involve contributions from various NGOs and artisans. The Adani family has partnered with organisations such as Family of Disabled (FOD) from Delhi and Kai Rassi from Chennai.

FOD, which helps people with disabilities achieve financial independence, will create hand-painted shawls for the couple, while Kai Rassi will design placards and digitally printed plates to showcase their artistic talents.

Additionally, artisans associated with the Adani Foundation will provide handcrafted items for the wedding. This includes the wedding gifts that will be given to guests.

Jagdish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees from Nashik will be supplying the Paithani sarees

Guests at Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding will receive handwoven Paithani sarees that have been specially woven by 400 karigars or artisans. Jagdish Ji Shankari Paithani Sarees from Nashik will be supplying the Paithani sarees that will be given as gifts to the guests.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, had earlier said that his younger son Jeet Adani’s wedding will be a low-key affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

Artisans at Adani wedding

Additionally, artisans associated with the Adani Foundation will provide handcrafted items for the wedding. Among them is Nikita Ji from Ahmedabad, who will craft custom beaded necklaces and kamarbandhs. Prakash Ji, a nail artist, will create intricate bookmarks using his unique technique of crafting designs with his fingernail. A father-daughter duo, Munna Ji and Nazmeen from Firozabad, will contribute stunning glass art pieces to be used as wedding props.

At this wedding with a cause, Bibaji Churi Wala from Jodhpur will supply three types of bangles, including traditional Lac bangles, representing a heritage craft. Meanwhile, Nitaben and her self-help group Meghdhanush Saheli from Mundra, who have been associated with the Adani Foundation since 2016, will contribute handcrafted mud art pieces, showcasing their distinctive artistry.