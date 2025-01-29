Jeet Adani, Diva Shah visit Mitti Cafe with invitation ahead of wedding: ‘Ahmedabad aaiye’

Jeet Adani, the younger son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, visited Mitti Cafe with fiancée Diva Shah this afternoon. The couple extended a wedding invitation to the team of Mitti Cafe at Mumbai airport, inviting them to Ahmedabad for their upcoming wedding. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah at Mitti Cafe, Mumbai

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 7. Earlier rumours of international celebrities like Taylor Swift performing at the wedding were dismissed by the groom’s father, billionaire Gautam Adani, last week.

Instead, the wedding will include collaborations with NGOs and artisans to celebrate the message of inclusivity.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah at Mitti Cafe

Videos that have emerged online show Jeet Adani and Diva Shah inviting Mitti Cafe founder Alina Alam and her team to their wedding. The cafe has a chain of outlets across India that employ adults with physical, mental and psychiatric disabilities, especially from economically deprived backgrounds.

“Ahmedabad aaiye (Come to Ahmedabad),” Jeet Adani was heard telling an employee in one video. “Aap humko khilate hain, abhi hum aapko khilate hain (You feed us, now it’s our turn to feed you),” he added.

The couple received a bouquet of flowers and other gifts from the Mitti Cafe team.

A traditional wedding

For the last few days, rumours of the Adani wedding being a grand spectacle had circulated on social media. Speculation about international performers like Taylor Swift and Travis Scott serenading guests had sent social media in a tizzy. Unconfirmed reports also suggested the wedding would be a high-tech affair and have international chefs flown in to cook unique delicacies.

Rumours of extravagant celebrations were laid to rest by Gautam Adani, India’s second richest man, when he visited the Mahakumbh earlier this month.

“Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” he said.

