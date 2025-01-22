5 facts about Jeet Adani, Gautam Adani's son getting married on Feb 7

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, attended the Maha Kumbh Mela with his wife Priti and son Karan on Tuesday. During the event, he broke the news that his younger son, Jeet, is getting married on February 7. Jeet Adani with father Gautam Adani and mother Priti Adani (Image source: X)

When asked about wedding plans, he added, “Jeet’s wedding is on February 7. Like any regular family, our celebrations will be simple and rooted in traditional customs.”

All about Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani, Gautam's younger son, has begun to carve his own identity in the business world. He completed his studies at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences before joining the Adani Group in 2019. Jeet Adani started his career at the office of the Group CFO and focused on the capital markets, risk management, and strategic finance. With his increasing experience, he soon stepped into further leadership roles and was appointed director of Adani Airport Holdings in 2020. Currently, Jeet is the vice president for group finance at Adani Group, and his title is director for Adani Digital Labs, where he is responsible for developing a super app that would improve the experience of Adani Group's customers. His work is a vital contributor towards the company's digital evolution and strategically supplements existing businesses in the power, port, and airport sectors. Apart from his professional successes, Jeet has gained attention through the use of social media to display snippets of his personal life. In addition to being a businessman, Jeet is known for exploring various interests, such as the guitar, fast cars and motorcycles, and a childhood dream of becoming a pilot. Jeet's holds a degree from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He also finished the notable Owner/President Management program at Harvard Business School, securing technical nuances and leadership skills to effectively manage and expand the family business.

Jeet's early association with the family business reflects his commitment towards taking up major responsibility. He plays a very active role in steering the Adani Group to success while learning under the further guidance of his father and elder brother. He is in that position within the company, set to be the key role in deciding its destiny, especially in the sectors of aviation and digital services.