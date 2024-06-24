Karan Adani, Jeet Adani wish dad Gautam Adani on his 62nd birthday: ‘Each day spent with you is a masterclass’

Billionaire Gautam Adani turned 62 on Monday. His sons, Karan Adani and Jeet Adani, shared birthday wishes for their father. Both reflected on life lessons from their dad, Gautam Adani. Gautam Adani has two sons, Karan Adani and Jeet Adani.(X/@jeet_adani1 and @AdaniKaran)

“Wishing you a fantastic birthday, dad Gautam Adani. Every day, we learn from you and hope that we can make you even a fraction as proud as you make us feel!” wrote Jeet Adani while sharing a picture of himself with his billionaire dad on X.

Take a look at the birthday post here:

Adani’s older son, Karan Adani, too, wished his dad on his 62nd birthday. He wrote, “Wish you a happy birthday, dad Gautam Adani! Each day spent with you is a masterclass and every experience a new lesson. I love you!”

Here’s what Karan posted on his dad’s birthday:

Both Karan and Jeet shared the posts with hashtags “Adani Day” and “Stronger than ever”.

According to Forbes, Adani is the 19th richest person in the world today, June 24, with a real-time net worth of $85.6 billion. He is the chairperson of Adani Group, which originally started in 1988 as a commodities trading firm and has since expanded through acquisitions.

Adani is the largest airport operator in the country and also controls Mundra Port, the largest in India.

In January 2023, US-based firm Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of financial fraud and stock market manipulation.

Following this, Adani Group’s shares plummeted. They, however, have now recovered substantially after the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of the group.

Gautam Adani finally breaks silence on Hindenburg report

Gautam Adani, at the 32nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the conglomerate, reflected on the Hindenburg report and said, “It was designed to defame us. It was a two-sided attack, a vague criticism of our financial standing.”

“We safeguarded our portfolio against any volatility by pre-paying ₹17,500 crore in margin-linked financing,” he added.