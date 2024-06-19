Gautam Adani feels it's 'the best time to be an Indian’: ‘No other country…’

Gautam Adani- Adani Group chairman- said that India is on the brink of an unprecedented economic boom within the next decade as the country could start adding trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months. This could make India a $30 trillion economy by 2050, Gautam Adani said while speaking at Crisil Ratings' ‘Annual Infrastructure Summit’ where he highlighted country's accelerated growth trajectory. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani addresses the gathering at CRISIL Ratings Annual Infrastructure Summit, in Mumbai.(PTI)

It took 58 years for India to achieve its first trillion dollars in GDP, 12 years for the second trillion and just five years for the third trillion, Gautam Adani said attributing the progress to India's effective government reforms. He said, "At this pace, we expect to add a trillion dollars to our GDP every 12 to 18 months within the next decade. This will position us as a $30 trillion economy by 2050, with a stock market capitalization exceeding $40 trillion."

"No other nation is poised for such scale and opportunity. This is the best time to be an Indian," he asserted.

Pointing out massive infrastructure growth in the country, he said, “Our infrastructure capex cycle is unlike anything seen before, laying the groundwork for decades of growth.”

Gautam Adani also said that the Adani Group intends to invest over a $100 billion in the energy transition space.

"We are confident that we will produce the world’s least expensive green electron that will become the feedstock for several sectors that must meet the sustainability mandate. And to make this happen, we are already building the world’s largest single site renewable energy park in Khavda, in the district of Kutch," he said.