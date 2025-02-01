Who is Diva Jaimin Shah? Gautam and Priti Adani's soon-to-be chhoti bahu and diamond heiress

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a prominent diamond trader. The couple, who got engaged in 2023, will tie the knot on February 7. While the groom-to-be serves as the vice president of group finance at Adani Group, the bride-to-be's family holds a strong presence in the diamond industry. The couple is set to tie the knot in Ahmedabad on February 7.(X)

The Adani family, one of India’s wealthiest, shared the date for the much-anticipated wedding during their visit to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, was accompanied by his wife Priti and their elder son, Karan, at Maha Kumbh.

He dismissed rumours of Taylor Swift performing at the wedding and said that the wedding would be a simple and traditional affair.

"Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” said India’s second richest man.

All about Diva Jaimin Shah

Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of renowned diamond trader Jaimin Shah, is from one of India’s wealthiest and most influential families. While she has kept a relatively low public profile, her family’s prominence in the diamond industry speaks volumes about the significance of her background. Her father, a co-owner of C Dinesh and Co. Private Limited, has played a key role in expanding the company, which was founded in 1976 by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah. The diamond manufacturing company, with bases in Surat and Mumbai, is a leader in the global diamond sector.

Although Diva Jaimin Shas maintained a limited media presence, her family’s influence within the industry adds weight to her union with Jeet Adani. Their engagement took place during a private ceremony on March 14, 2023.

Jeet Adani is an alumnus of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

He began his career as the group CFO, with a focus on strategy, risk management and capital markets.

Besides his finance exposure, he runs Adani Airports and leads Adani Digital Labs, which is currently developing a super app to further enhance the experience for Adani Group's customers.

