‘These guys from Adani…’: Vlogger Nas Daily visits Maha Kumbh with Gautam Adani's group

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 01, 2025 12:03 PM IST

Nas Daily thanked Gautam Adani for arranging his visit to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Popular vlogger Nuseir Yassin aka Nas Daily visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, recently. His visit to the holy city was arranged by billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

Popular vlogger Nas Daily attends Maha Kumbh.(Screengrab X/@nasdaily)
Popular vlogger Nas Daily attends Maha Kumbh.(Screengrab X/@nasdaily)

"I went to the biggest human gathering in history. This festival only happens once every century, and I got to see it with my own eyes! Welcome to Mahakumbh Mela," he said.

"Thanks to @AdaniOnline for making it happen," Yassin said, tagging Adani Group.

The content creator, who has nearly 14 million followers on YouTube, highlighted the free meals being served by the Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

"These guys from Adani brought 5,000 company volunteers, and together with ISKCON Foundation, they built massive kitchen to cook a 100,000 meals and give away for free," Nas Daily said.

Take a look at Nas Daily's post:

The meals, as part of the Mahaprasad Seva, is being offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, along with his wife Preeti Adani, visited the religious event in Prayagraj on January 21. The couple took a holy dip in the Ganges and also performed prayers. They visited the Shankar Vimanmandapam temple situated on the banks of the Ganges.

Adani also participated in the prasad (holy offering) distribution to devotees.

Adani's younger son, Jeet Adani, is set to marry Diya Shah, on February 7.

The business tycoon said the world's largest human gathering is not just religious but a blueprint for sustainable civilisation.

"As India marches towards becoming a global superpower, we must remember: our strength lies not just in what we build, but in what we preserve," he said in a post on X. "The Kumbh isn't just a religious gathering – it's a blueprint for sustainable civilisation."

