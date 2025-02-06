First pics from inside Gautam Adani's Shantivan mansion as Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding kicks off

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is all set to marry Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad tomorrow. While the wedding and pre-wedding festivities are a hush-hush affair, wedding guest Pinky Reddy gave the world a glimpse of the groom’s mother through her Instagram Stories today. Pinky Reddy shared a picture that shows her posing with Preeti Adani at Shantivan bungalows, the palatial home of the billionaire Adani family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Preeti Adani (L) with Pinky Reddy (centre) at Shantivan for her son's pre-wedding functions.

Reddy, who is the wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, wore a yellow saree for what was presumably a pre-wedding celebration, while the groom’s mother, Preeti Adani, paired her elaborate lehenga with an equally elaborate necklace.

“Beautiful family carnival,” Pinky Reddy captioned her picture.

Inside Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's pre-wedding celebrations(Instagram/@pinkyreddyofficial)

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations will take place at Shantivan, while the wedding itself will happen at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this afternoon, renowned mehendi artist Sona Mistry had shared glimpses of Diva Shah's bridal mehendi. Her mehendi was applied at Shantivan yesterday.

(Also read: Diva Shah, soon to be one of India’s richest bahus, seen at Adani mansion Shantivan for mehendi)

About Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. He currently serves as Director of Adani Airports. Jeet joined the family business in 2019 after completing his education at the University of Pennsylvania – School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Diva Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. She was raised in Mumbai and pursued higher education at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Not much is known about the bride-to-be, who got engaged to Jeet Adani in 2023. She has been associated with the Adani Foundation for a year and accompanied her fiance on a spree of pre-wedding charity visits recently.