Diva Shah, soon to be one of India’s richest bahus, seen at Adani mansion Shantivan for mehendi

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off yesterday with a mehendi function at the billionaire’s sprawling Ahmedabad mansion, Shantivan. Celebrated mehendi artist Sona Mistry reached the pre-wedding venue on Wednesday to decorate the bride’s hands with mehendi. Diva Shah shows off her mehendi ahead of wedding to Jeet Adani(Instagram/@sonamistry_mehandi)

Mistry shared a glimpse of Diva Shah’s mehendi on Instagram this afternoon. “Very grateful to be a part of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s special event,” she wrote.

Her video shows the bride-to-be dressed in a comfortable t-shirt as she got her bridal mehendi applied.

Take a look at the video below:

Diva Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who will marry Jeet Adani, younger son of billionaire Gautam Adani, in an intimate ceremony tomorrow. She was raised in Mumbai and studied at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

The wedding will be a low-key and traditional affair without any celebrities in attendance, Gautam Adani had clarified last month, refuting reports of international pop star Taylor Swift performing at the ceremony.

“Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner,” Gautam Adani, India's second richest man and chairman of Adani Group, told reporters last month.

While the wedding and pre-wedding festivities are a hush-hush affair, wedding guest Pinky Reddy gave the world a glimpse of the groom’s mother through her Instagram Stories today. Pinky Reddy shared a picture that shows her posing with Preeti Adani at Shantivan bungalows.

Reddy wore a yellow saree for what was presumably a pre-wedding celebration, while the groom’s mother paired her elaborate lehenga with an equally elaborate necklace.