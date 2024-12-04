Shloka Mehta with Akash Ambani, daughter Veda dresses casually for lunch date; fan calls the couple ‘humble, grounded’

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani recently stepped out in the city to enjoy a lunch date with their daughter, Veda Ambani. The video from the couple's outing was shared by a fan, who also had a short interaction with them and called them ‘humble and grounded’. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani with their daughter Veda.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's lunch outing

An Instagram page called Mamalife posted Akash and Shloka's video and gave the couple a ‘big shout-out’ for being humble, grounded, and graceful. “Hats off to them for being such amazing humans. I’ll always remember this meeting,” they said in the caption. The page also pointed out that all new moms have the same problem: kids always want to stay in their mother's arms, like Veda.

Decoding Akash and Shloka's OOTDs for the lunch

For the lunch date, Shloka and Akash dressed casually in simple ensembles. Shloka wore a white T-shirt featuring a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, and a snug fitting. She tucked it inside the skirt to add a structured look to her casual look. Meanwhile, the midi-length skirt features a blue and white floral print, a pleated silhouette, and a mid-rise waist.

Shloka accessorised the ensemble with a printed shoulder bag, navy blue Hermes flats, stacked beaded bracelets, and a stylish watch. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, Shloka chose a no-makeup makeup look with the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Akash complemented his wife in a floral-printed white shirt featuring pressed collars and front button closures. He completed the lunch date look with grey linen pants and loafers.

About Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Shloka and Akash tied the knot in March 2019. After knowing each other for several years, the couple sealed the deal. Their wedding was a grand affair, attended by A-listers. The couple has two kids, Prithvi and Veda.