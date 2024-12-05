Menu Explore
Who is Sara Tendulkar? 10 lesser-known facts know about Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 05, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar has been appointed as a director as the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has joined her father's non-profit as a director. The 27-year-old has been actively involved with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, regularly meeting children that the foundation works with.

Sara Tendulkar is the elder child of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar.
"As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," Sachin Tendulkar, 51, said.

Here are 10 things to know about Sara Tendulkar:

  1. Sara Tendulkar majored in Biomedical Sciences and then pursued a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.
  2. She is a registered nutritionist with UK's Association for Nutrition. She says she is working on becoming a functional nutrition coach.
  3. Sara was born on October 12, 1997 in Mumbai. She turned 27 this year.
  4. Her maternal grandmother, Annabel Mehta, the mother of Anjali Tendulkar, is of British descent. She moved to India after marrying Sara's grandfather, Anand Mehta.
  5. Sara's favourite cuisines are, sushi, Indian and Italian, she told Femina India. Her favourite travel destinations are Bali and Italy.
  6. Growing up, Sara had three cats and two fish as pets. She now has two dogs at home.
  7. She is a fitness enthusiast who is regularly snapped outside her gym in Mumbai. Even while on holiday in Dubai this week, she hit the gym with a pilates session.
  8. Sara and her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, enjoy a close bond. The siblings went on their first vacation together, to Dubai, shortly after their father announced Sara's new role at his NGO.
  9. She is also a skincare and beauty enthusiast, doing many brand deals online.
  10. Sara Tendulkar enjoys a massive fan following online, boasting over 7.4 million Instagram followers. Her feed offers glimpses into her life, including cherished moments with family and friends, holiday adventures in India and abroad, her work with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, and collaborations with various brands through paid partnerships.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
