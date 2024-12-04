Sachin Tendulkar shares an update on Sara Tendulkar: ‘I’m overjoyed to share that…’

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said that his daughter Sara has been appointed as the director of his non-profit. Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, turned 27 in October.

"I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director," Tendulkar said in a social media post, sharing photos of Sara with children.

Sara Tendulkar, who turned 27 in October, holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

"As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," her father said.

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar's post on X:

The Tendulkars celebrated Diwali this year with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation team, which provides healthcare to children born with cleft lip and palate impairments.

The legndary cricketer and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, a paediatrician and philanthropist, set up the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation September 2019. It works to provide better opportunities to children. Anjali Tendulkar too a director at the NGO.

Sara Tendulkar, who completed her schooling in Mumbai, enjoys a huge fan following on the internet. She has over 7.3 million followers on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared a snipper with her younger brother Arjun on Instagram Stories from the Mumbai airport. "First siblings' trip. Let's go," she wrote.

“As the eldest child of Sachin and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation holds a special place in her heart, and she now supports its mission as a director in a non-board-member capacity,” says the bio about Sara on the website of the organisation.

Arjun Tendulkar was in news last week after Mumbai Indians acquired him at his base price of ₹30 lakh