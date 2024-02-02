Sachin Tendulkar stops his car to meet a fan, viral video melts hearts. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar took to X and shared a wholesome video of his encounter with a fan. As the former Indian cricketer was travelling in his car, he came across a man on a bike who was wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey. What's more, his jersey even had a specialised message which read, 'Tendulkar, I miss you.' Upon noticing the fan, Tendulkar decided to stop his vehicle and meet him. After the clip of this encounter was shared on X, it quickly went viral and garnered heartening reactions. Snapshot of Sachin Tendulkar meeting a fan. (X/@sachin_rt)

"Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special," wrote Tendulkar as he shared the video. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar opens up on India's approach at World Cup 2023: ‘Proud to see the brand of cricket they are playing')

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The clip shows Tendulkar halting his car and pretending to ask the fan for directions to the airport. When the fan notices him, he is immediately taken aback and looks at him in disbelief. Further, the video shows the fan showing pictures of his son to Tendulkar. He even asks the cricketer to sign his diary for him.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many thought that the video was heartening.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "What a beautiful gesture! The fan must be over the moon with happiness, dancing with joy at such a lucky encounter."

A second shared, "Such a lovely video. You can see the genuine joy, respect & appreciation he has for you."

"You are a national treasure, Sachin. I still cannot believe how you delivered every match under such immense pressure," posted a third.

A fourth added, "What a lovely gesture."