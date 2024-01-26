Sachin Tendulkar spots ‘3 generations of tigers’ during safari. Watch his reaction

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share an incredible video of tigers. The legendary cricketer shared that the video shows “three generations of tigers’ together. While many were mesmerised by the view, a few took the opportunity to share their love for the cricketer. Sachin Tendulkar shared an amazing video of tigers from safari. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“Celebrating National Tourism Day with a roar! In Tadoba, I have seen 3 generations of tigers - Junabai, her cub Veera, and then recently Veera’s cubs. It’s a surreal experience! With community participation and responsible tourism, there are many places to explore in India,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote. He shared the post a day ago to celebrate National Tourism day which is observed each year on January 25 to promote tourist destinations across the country.

The video opens to show Sachin Tendulkar saying "So happy to see the granddaughters of Junabai. There, both the tigers, and I also saw their mother.” He is seen standing on a safari car, observing the tigers resting amid bushes. The clip also shows the beautiful big cats roaming in the wild.

Take a look at this incredible video of the tigers:

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly five million views and the numbers are still increasing. It has also collected several likes, including one from actor Rajkumar Rao. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this tiger video?

“This is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Simply incredible,” added another. “It’s so good to see you enjoy wildlife,” joined a third. “King of cricket,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Tendulkar?