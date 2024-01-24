close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Rohan Bopanna for Number 1 ranking in Australian Open Tournament

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Rohan Bopanna for Number 1 ranking in Australian Open Tournament

ByNeha Yadav
Jan 24, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the world No. 1 ranking in ATP Men's Doubles of the Australian Open 2024.

43-year-old Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the world No. 1 ranking in ATP Men's Doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. The tournament took place in Melbourne, Australia, on January 24. Soon after achieving the feat, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X to congratulate him.

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna.(@sachin_rt)
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna.(@sachin_rt)

Sachin Tendulkar shared how Bopanna's win is a remarkable milestone. He added, "Age is just a number, but ‘Number 1’ is not just another number. Congratulations Rohan! Being the oldest World Number 1 in Men’s Doubles is a stellar feat."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read| Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest first-time World No. 1 with maiden semifinal run in Australian Open men's doubles

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar's post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered over two lakh views. The share has also gained more than 20,000 likes and numerous comments. Many expressed their excitement over Bopanna's feat and congratulated him.

Here's how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "Rohan’s achievement is indeed a testament to his dedication and perseverance. Age is no barrier to greatness. Congratulations, Rohan!"

A second commented, "Rohan Bopanna is an all-time great Indian tennis player and man to admire. He has been inspiring the generation for the last 20 years."

A third commented, "Achieving the title of the oldest World Number 1 in Men's Doubles is indeed a remarkable accomplishment. Congratulations to Rohan for this impressive feat!

"Age doesn't matter. A big shoutout to Rohan for becoming the oldest World Number 1 in Men's Doubles! A stellar feat, mate!" posted a fourth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha Yadav

    Neha Yadav is a journalist at Hindustan Times, Delhi. She covers news across various beats.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On