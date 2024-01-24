Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Rohan Bopanna for Number 1 ranking in Australian Open Tournament

43-year-old Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to achieve the world No. 1 ranking in ATP Men's Doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. The tournament took place in Melbourne, Australia, on January 24. Soon after achieving the feat, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to X to congratulate him. Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna.(@sachin_rt)

Sachin Tendulkar shared how Bopanna's win is a remarkable milestone. He added, "Age is just a number, but ‘Number 1’ is not just another number. Congratulations Rohan! Being the oldest World Number 1 in Men’s Doubles is a stellar feat."

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar's post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered over two lakh views. The share has also gained more than 20,000 likes and numerous comments. Many expressed their excitement over Bopanna's feat and congratulated him.

Here's how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "Rohan’s achievement is indeed a testament to his dedication and perseverance. Age is no barrier to greatness. Congratulations, Rohan!"

A second commented, "Rohan Bopanna is an all-time great Indian tennis player and man to admire. He has been inspiring the generation for the last 20 years."

A third commented, "Achieving the title of the oldest World Number 1 in Men's Doubles is indeed a remarkable accomplishment. Congratulations to Rohan for this impressive feat!

"Age doesn't matter. A big shoutout to Rohan for becoming the oldest World Number 1 in Men's Doubles! A stellar feat, mate!" posted a fourth.