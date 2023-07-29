Sachin Tendulkar shares incredible pic of tiger, says this

Sachin Tendulkar is a regular Twitter user who often posts incredible videos and images. Be it about his travel adventures with his family or clips showcasing amazing skills of new talents, he shares varied tweets that never fail to wow people. Just a few hours ago, he took to the microblogging site to share an amazing picture of a tiger that he clicked. International Tiger Day: Sachin Tendulkar shared this amazing picture on Twitter. (Twitter/@sachin_rt)

“Tiger is one of my favourite animals. On #InternationalTigerDay, show me one of the best pictures of tigers you’ve clicked in the wild. Here’s one clicked by me,” he wrote as he tweeted the picture. The image shows a tiger sitting on a rock in a jungle. It is the fierce look on the big cat’s face that makes the image even more fascinating.

About Global Tiger Day

This day is celebrated every year on July 29 to raise awareness about tigers. In 2010, 13 tiger range countries, with India being one of them, came together with an aim to double the number of wild tigers. This day is also known as International Tiger Day.

Take a look at this picture of a tiger clicked by Sachin Tendulkar:

The post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected more than 8,900 likes. The post prompted people to share varied responses. While some praised the former cricketer’s picture, a few others shared images of tigers they have clicked in the wild.

“Tiger ko tiger he pasand hoga [Tiger likes tiger],” added a Twitter user, “Tiger clicked his own picture,” shared another. “Great picture,” added a third.

