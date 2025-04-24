Sara Tendulkar shares adorable throwback photos on Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd birthday

Sara Tendulkar marked her father Sachin Tendulkar’s 52 birthday with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of precious throwback photos from her childhood. The images feature tender moments with the cricket legend—from playful giggles to being cradled in his arms, capturing the close bond the two share. Sara Tendulkar wished her father on his 52ns birthday

Alongside the nostalgic snapshots, Sara penned an emotional note for her father, celebrating his strength, humility, and ever-present sense of humor.

"To the man who taught me not to fear anyone, but to respect everyone, the man who carried me despite his fractured arm (and the never-ending list of other injuries), the man who continues to photobomb my shoots and most importantly, the man who taught me that it’s important to have fun, laugh a lot and enjoy life! Happy Birthday Babaaaaa," she wrote.

As wishes poured in from across the globe for the cricketing icon, some of his former teammates, too shared their own fond memories and tributes.

Virender Sehwag, who shared many unforgettable partnerships with Tendulkar on the field, posted a humorous message filled with affection and admiration.

"Happy Birthday to the only man who could shut me up with a fruit and school me with silence. Cricket ke Don Bradman and Discipline ke Gandhi ji. @sachin_rt Paaji, duniya aapki batting ki fan hai, main toh aapke banana distribution skills ka. Aap jaisa na koi tha, na hoga . Aur haan—ab main banana khud hi le aata hoon," Sehwag wrote, pairing it with a video montage featuring their on-field camaraderie.

Yuvraj Singh, too, joined in the celebrations with a heartfelt message that reflected the profound impact Sachin had on him.

"He was my childhood hero before he even knew my name... You didn’t just play the game. You taught us how to carry ourselves through it. Loads of love always," Yuvraj wrote, posting a video showcasing iconic moments from Tendulkar’s legendary career.

Several other cricketers including AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, too wished Sachin on his birthday.

From family to fans, the love for the Master Blaster remains as timeless as his cricket legacy.