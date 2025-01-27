Sara Tendulkar begins a fresh chapter in life as father Sachin's dream realised; Jadeja, Agarkar present on big occasion

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batter the sport of cricket has ever seen. The Master Blaster made a name for himself by standing tall under the most difficult circumstances. Every '90s kid will tell you how the televisions used to be turned off as soon as the Master got out. Even after his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar is chasing excellence and continues to contribute to the betterment of society. Sara Tendulkar has officially begun her charge as the Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. (Sachin Tendulkar Foundation - Instagram)

Recently, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation celebrated its five-year anniversary. At the event, Sara Tendulkar, Sachin's daughter, also officially took charge as the Foundation's director.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara said that she genuinely wants to be a part of this foundation and carry forward the good deeds her parents are doing.

"I realised that the foundation's work serves multiple purposes. It affects the lives of children as well as the lives of their families and their communities. This is truly the work that I want to be a part of," said Sara Tendulkar.

"It's so humbling to step on board and join my parents along with our NGO partners in carrying these efforts forward. Over the last five years, we've reached more than a hundred thousand children across India. That's one lakh lives changed and one lakh reasons to keep going," she added.

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, graced the five-year celebrations. Former cricketers Pravin Amre, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja also attended the event.

'Journey has been satisfying'

For the uninitiated, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar established the Foundation to serve the less privileged in the areas of health, education, and sports for development.

"I remember while I was growing up, my passion was cricket, and the greatest gift my parents gave me was the freedom to choose what I wanted to be in life. Hence, this is something that I want to do for them. We've already done it but it doesn't stop here, it continues," said Sachin Tendulkar as he gave a special address.

"The last five years have been truly incredible. The journey has been satisfying, fulfilling, heart-touching," he added.

During her address on stage, Sachin's wife Anjali said, "I used to wonder what it was like for Sachin to have to walk out to bat in front of thousands of people. I should have kept my thoughts to myself because he has insisted that I walk onto the pitch today as an opener."

"This evening is even more special because for the first time we have all our partners together under one roof with our friends and family," she added.