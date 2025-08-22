Sachin Tendulkar officially announces daughter Sara's next big chapter of life: 'As parents, you hope your children…'

For every parent, the biggest thing in life is seeing their children succeed. Hence, it is no surprise that Sachin Tendulkar's happiness knows no bounds as his daughter Sara Tendulkar is all set to embark upon a new journey. The Master Blaster on Friday announced that Sara Tendulkar has opened her own Pilates Studio in Mumbai. He couldn't be more pleased for his daughter, who has built this journey based on hard work and belief. Sachin Tendulkar, a “proud” father as he announces his daughter Sara Tendulkar's next big chapter of life. (Sachin Tendulkar - X)

He also explained that Sara Tendulkar's latest venture is her pet project and that she has been working hard to make her dream come true.

Taking to social media, Sachin Tendulkar shared several pictures, showcasing the opening of Sara's latest venture. The entire Tendulkar family can be seen present for the special occasion. However, the images don't show Sara's brother Arjun, who recently got engaged.

“As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts. She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence,” he added.

Sara Tendulkar enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. With more than 8 million followers on the platform, she is one of the most widely followed celebrities worldwide.

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged

Last week, Arjun Tendulkar got engaged in a private function. The 25-year-old got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the Designated Partner and Director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.

She is also the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, who is the chairman of the Graviss Group.

Speaking of Arjun Tendulkar, he is a part of the Mumbai Indians' squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represents Goa in domestic cricket.

The left-arm pacer did not play a single game for the Hardik Pandya-led side in the IPL 2025 season, where the Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs.

However, the Mumbai Indians faced a defeat against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.