From Sara Ali Khan to Sara Tendulkar: Celebs who got candid about their battle with PCOD and PCOS

ByMahima Pandey
May 12, 2024 07:02 PM IST

A look at stars who candidly spoke about their battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Polycystic Ovarian Disease, inspiring fans

Many women in our country suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). Today, let’s look back at celebrities who opened up about their battle with the hormonal disorder in the past.

Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar

Sara Ali Khan

The first time that Sara Ali Khan spoke about suffering from PCOD was on Karan Johar’s chat show. It was even before she made her debut as an actor. She revealed that she was 96 kg when she was in college but once she made up her mind to become an actor, there was no stopping her. She worked out rigorously, shed weight and till date continues to maintain a disciplined lifestyle to help her cope

Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are both blessed with flawless skin. But that was not always the case for the latter. In an interview, Nupur revealed there was a time when she was suffering from an acne breakout in college because of PCOD. She seeked medical help but when allopathy didn’t help she switched to a homeopathic doctor. Well, her gorgeous snaps all across social media suggest that she is in a much better place when it comes to skin health

 

Sara Tendulkar

In a recent interview, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar got candid about suffering from PCOS. She revealed that she used everything from retinol to acids to cure her acne. However, nothing worked until she changed her lifestyle. Now her number one priority is staying hydrated. Sara also switched to a protein-rich diet and added weight training to her workout routine

 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The Bollywood diva, who suffers from PCOS, has not only spoken about her battle extensively but has also shared videos of her PCOS diet on social media to help fans. The actor has been battling PCOS since she was a teenager. In her helpful videos, Sonam shared tips for women suffering from the syndrome and also opened up about her struggles

 

Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta’s daughter and beloved celebrity designer Masaba not only battled PCOD but beat it! In a social media post, she opened up about her physical transformation and revealed that she works out from 7 am to 9 am every day, may it be walks or yoga. She also avoids ordering food in on weekdays and has fixed her nutrition to reach her goals

In the end, every woman battling hormonal conditions faces different challenges. The best way to overcome this battle is by keeping your health above all else and seeking professional help. Good luck, ladies!

