Inside Sara Tendulkar's 28th birthday bash featuring black mini dress and a delicious cake. Pics

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, recently celebrated her 28th birthday with an intimate bash. On October 14, Sara shared pictures from the celebration with the caption, “Twenty-ate.” Sara Tendulkar celebrates her 28th birthday.

Inside Sara Tendulkar's birthday bash

To celebrate the special occasion, Sara Tendulkar went out with her friends. The Instagram post features pictures from the outing, including photos of Sara posing with her birthday cake, close-ups of her birthday cake and cupcakes, a few with her girl gang, and another picture of Sara holding a large personalised bouquet embroidered with the name ‘Sara’.

What Sara Tendulkar wore for her birthday

Sara chose a black mini dress for the special occasion. The sleeveless ensemble features an off-the-shoulder boat neckline, a gathered design, a layered neck, and a cinched waist adorned with a belt featuring a gold buckle, along with a train flowing down the waist.

The body-hugging silhouette and a mini-length hem added a feminine elegance to the ensemble. Sara accessorised her birthday dress with a dainty gold necklace, bracelets stacked on one hand, and studded earrings.

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's glam

She left her tresses loose, styled in a centre parting and blowout waves. Lastly, for the glam look with the ensemble, she opted for a minimal makeup look, featuring glossy pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a glowing highlighter, and shimmery pink eyeshadow.

How did the internet react?

Fans and followers showered Sara with compliments and birthday wishes in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Hope you enjoyed your birthday and had a blast.” Some wondered if the flowers were from someone special and wrote, “The flowers are so beautiful. Must be someone special.” A fan remarked, “She is so pretty.”

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. She was appointed as the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, a non-profit organisation. She also holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.